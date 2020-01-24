Former Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, Other BJP Leaders Detained In Indore

The BJP have been detained whereas protesting in entrance of the Indore Collectorate.

Indore:

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan and Madhya Pradesh BJP president Rakesh Singh have been amongst quite a few opposition leaders detained on Friday for protesting in entrance of the Indore Collectorate in defiance of restrictions on massive gatherings.

The BJP leaders have been protesting in opposition to the Kamal Nath authorities, which they’ve accused of “persecuting” celebration colleagues as a part of its marketing campaign in opposition to land mafia within the state. Police termed their demonstration in entrance of the Indore Collectorate as a violation of Part 144 of CrPC, which restricts the gathering of three or extra individuals in a sure space.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had launched “Operation Clean”, a marketing campaign in opposition to the land mafia in Madhya Pradesh, final December. A number of unlawful buildings in Indore have already been demolished on this connection to this point.