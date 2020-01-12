NEW YORK — The Chin is in.

Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Invoice Cowher was elected to the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame in a shock announcement Saturday evening earlier than the Tennessee Titans-Baltimore Ravens AFC divisional spherical playoff sport.

Corridor President and CEO David Baker delivered the information reside in studio to Cowher, an analyst for CBS, throughout the community’s “The NFL Today” pregame present broadcast.

“This isn’t right that this is happening right now, but …” a grinning Cowher informed Baker, who then formally welcomed the previous coach into this yr’s Corridor of Fame class to be inducted this summer season.

An emotional Cowher, now 62, hugged Baker after which his spouse Veronica and daughter Meagan, who have been standing off to the facet of the set throughout the announcement. The remainder of Cowher’s CBS broadcast crew, together with James Brown, Boomer Esiason, Phil Simms and Nate Burleson additionally gave him congratulatory hugs.

All of them l ater held up black T-shirts with “Hall of Fame” and “Bill Cowher” in gold letters.

Cowher was the coach of the Steelers for 15 seasons from 1992 to 2006, and led them to 10 playoff appearances together with two Tremendous Bowls and profitable one — beating Seattle in 2006. His Pittsburgh groups received 9 division titles.

Cowher had an general profession report of 161-99-1 with a .619 profitable proportion.

“Football is a total team sport,” Cowher mentioned whereas combating again tears. “I had some nice gamers, some nice coaches, the perfect group in soccer. I’ve lived a blessed life. I’ve come to the perfect community on TV. It’s a household right here, prefer it was a household that we had there.

“And to have to give back just something to the game of football, that’s been a part of my life, the virtues that it teaches you, the morals that you have the obligation to move on, the platforms that we have, you know, I’m a blessed man and I’ve been very blessed to have been surrounded by some very special people.”

A particular panel met on the Corridor in Canton, Ohio, on Wednesday to elect the centennial slate for this yr’s class of inductees, marking the primary time any members have been elected throughout a variety assembly held on the Corridor in Canton.

The centennial slate contains 10 “seniors” (gamers who final performed greater than 25 seasons in the past), three “contributors” (a person aside from a participant or coach) and two “coaches” (who final coached greater than 5 seasons in the past) and have been voted on from an inventory of 38 finalists. The rest of the 15-person centennial slate will likely be revealed reside on “Good Morning Football” subsequent Wednesday.

The Corridor’s general class will include 20 members, together with an extra 5 who will likely be added the day earlier than the Tremendous Bowl, when the modern-era participant finalists are voted on by the Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame choice committee.

“I mean, what can I say? I just think about the players,” Cowher mentioned. “I just think about the Pittsburgh franchise, and Dan Rooney when he hired me, he took a chance on a 34-year-old kid from Crafton, Pennsylvania, and my first goal was just to not get fired for my 20th high school class reunion.”

Cowher went undrafted out of N.C. State in 1979, however signed with Philadelphia as a linebacker earlier than becoming a member of Cleveland the subsequent yr and enjoying three seasons with the Browns. He was traded again to the Eagles in 1983 and performed two extra seasons as primarily a particular teamer earlier than starting his teaching profession.

His first cease was with Cleveland as Marty Schottenheimer’s particular groups coach, a place he held for 2 seasons earlier than transferring to defensive backs coach for 2 years. He adopted Schottenheimer to Kansas Metropolis in 1989 and served because the Chiefs’ defensive coordinator for 3 seasons.

Cowher was employed by Pittsburgh as its head coach in 1992, and he succeeded Chuck Noll. He gained a fame for being a fiery and emotional coach, together with his sq. chin making him an immediately recognizable determine on the sideline.

Cowher loved success early in his head teaching profession with the Steelers, profitable 5 AFC Central titles in his first six years — and misplaced within the Tremendous Bowl to Dallas within the 1995 season. After Pittsburgh missed the playoffs for 3 consecutive years, Cowher returned the Steelers to the postseason in 2001 and delivered the franchise its fifth Tremendous Bowl title 4 years later.

He coached another season with Pittsburgh earlier than stepping all the way down to spend extra time together with his household, together with his first spouse Kaye, who died from pores and skin most cancers in 2010. Cowher has been with CBS as an analyst since 2007.

“Bill was always a family man and made the tough decision to walk away at a young age to focus on them,” Steelers President Artwork Rooney II mentioned in a press release tweeted by the crew. “I am so happy for his entire family, and I’m sure this summer in Canton will be (a) special time for Bill and all of Steelers Nation.”

A number of of Cowher’s former Steelers gamers provided their congratulations on social media, together with Corridor of Fame operating again Jerome Bettis.

“My coach in Pittsburgh,” Bettis wrote on Twitter, “and now my forever coach in Canton!!”