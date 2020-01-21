Former Stouffville med student extradited to U.S. in sextortion case

Marco Viscomi’s alleged crimes have been described as “horrific,” “sadistic” and “torture.”

Now, the 33-year-old Stouffville man is sitting in a Virginia jailhouse ready to face trial on prices of manufacturing of kid pornography, transportation of kid pornography, and different associated offences.

Prosecutors in contrast the previous medical pupil’s alleged crimes to “sextortion.”

The incidents occurred in 2012 and concerned two sisters from Virginia Seaside and one other lady in Wisconsin.

However there could also be many extra alleged victims, cops say.

For the previous seven years he has been preventing extradition to the U.S., however two days earlier than Christmas, he was returned in handcuffs to Virginia and is now awaiting trial on the Western Tidewater Regional Jail.

He allegedly pressured the teenager to reveal herself after which in a disturbing twist, allegedly made her sexually abuse her 13-year-old sister as he watched by way of a webcam.



He allegedly pressured the teenager to reveal herself after which in a disturbing twist, allegedly made her sexually abuse her 13-year-old sister as he watched by way of a webcam.

Ontario courtroom paperwork declare Viscomi obtained the older teen to obtain a hyperlink after telling her it could shield her laptop. He then advised her it was a virus and he or she should obey his instructions.

The courtroom papers additionally say Viscomi used Skype to get the sisters to strip and carry out sexually express acts.

He allegedly threatened to have the sisters raped in the event that they didn’t do as they had been advised and mentioned their household can be advised and males would monitor them down.

However an older sister caught wind of what was happening and obtained their dad, who known as the cops.

Ontario detectives recognized Viscomi because the suspect.

In accordance with courtroom papers, he more and more “coerced,” “threatened,” “extorted” and “manipulated” the teenager into partaking in “sexually violent activities” together with her little sister.

Police consider after looking out his laptop that there could also be dozens of different alleged victims.

“Approximately 300 different chats reveal a similar modus operandi of intimidating, threatening and abusing vulnerable young girls in sexually sadistic ways,” courtroom paperwork alleged.

He allegedly “successfully exploited a further 80 victims, 70 in the U.S.”

Viscomi was ordered out of Canada in 2013 however had been preventing extradition till given the boot on Dec. 23.

He faces life in jail.

