Former Thornton mayor to lead opioid initiatives for Colorado attorney general

January 24, 2020
The Colorado Legal professional Normal’s Workplace named former Thornton Mayor Heidi Williams as its director of opioid response Thursday.

Williams, who was mayor 2011-19, will oversee opioid group outreach initiatives undertaken by the workplace, based on a press launch.

The appointment comes as Legal professional Normal Phil Weiser participates in settlement negotiations associated to the opioid disaster with drug producers and distributors. In 2019, the legal professional normal expanded a lawsuit in opposition to Purdue Pharma, the maker of oxycontin, to incorporate the corporate’s house owners. 

“To support effective strategies to address this crisis, we need to recognize the range of ways in which it is playing out in Colorado,” Weiser stated in a press release. “To that end, Heidi’s local government experience, her listening skills, and opioid strategy experience — as well our office’s community engagement focus — will be crucial as we develop and implement an overall strategy with local and state leaders.”

