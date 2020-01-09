Former U.S. goalie Tim Howard joins Memphis soccer franchise

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Former U.S. goalkeeper Tim Howard is taking a job with Memphis, the United Soccer League workforce by which he already has a stake as a component proprietor.

Memphis introduced the transfer Wednesday. It’s unclear Howard will take a paycheck.

However president Craig Unger says Howard brings data and expertise to the job that may’t be replicated.

Howard performed 13 years within the English Premier League and in addition had 121 appearances with the U.S. nationwide workforce. He’ll work full-time serving to choose gamers, whereas additionally creating approaches for each the membership and technical employees. Memphis has 9 gamers coming back from its inaugural season.

“As a minority owner it’s nice to sit up there in a suite,” Howard mentioned in a launch “(But) by the nature of who I am, my competitive spirit, the goalkeeper in me, this role has given me an excitement that mimics playing.”

Memphis additionally named James Roeling as assistant sporting director. He spent the previous six seasons with the Colorado Rapids as senior supervisor of workforce operations.