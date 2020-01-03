Former WCW Champion Could Be At WWE SmackDown

WWE is bringing SmackDown to Memphis tonight. That is an space wealthy with historical past, nevertheless it seems to be like one former WCW Champion flew in for the present.

PW Insider stories that David Arquette has been noticed within the Memphis space. It’s stated that he could possibly be the tapings. Arquette is a large wrestling fan in addition to a professional wrestler himself.

Arquette simply labored the Bar Wrestling present in California the place he tagged with RJ Metropolis. We’ll need to see if David Arquette is at SmackDown tonight or if he simply occurs to be within the space for an additional cause.