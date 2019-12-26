Former WCW Champion Rips On Batista & Brock Lesnar’s Tattoos

2020 will see Batista obtain an induction within the WWE Corridor Of Fame. For those who ask David Arquette it’s completely deserved, however he won’t have the best ink.

TMZ Sports activities not too long ago caught up with David Arquette when he was requested about Batista’s 2020 WWE Corridor Of Fame induction. The Prepared To Rumble star mentioned that Batista deserves it, however then he turned this into a possibility to rag on Dave Bautista’s ink a little bit bit.

“Oh yeah, he deserves it. He’s wonderful. Though I did make enjoyable of him at WrestleMania. I mentioned, ‘You have worst tattoos than me!’ “However his tattoo sport is getting higher, I see he’s obtained some new work going. I’m simply ribbing him anyway. That’s virtually as dangerous as Brock Lesnar!”

David Arquette clearly likes to have a superb time. It’s unclear if Arquette will ever obtain a WWE Corridor Of Fame induction, however a number of followers might need much less of a problem seeing him discover a spot within the celeb wing.

Because of Wrestling Inc for the quote