Former Wentworth boss sues for £750,000 for unfair dismissal and racial discrimination

By Terri-ann Williams For Mailonline

Revealed: 05:45 EST, 29 December 2019 | Up to date: 05:46 EST, 29 December 2019

The previous boss of considered one of England’s most well-known golf programs is suing the brand new proprietor of the membership for £750,000, as he claims he was dismissed unfairly.

Stephen Gibson was faraway from his put up as chief govt at Wentworth earlier this 12 months by Chinese language proprietor Dr Chanchai Ruayrungruang and is now bringing authorized motion in opposition to the tycoon, accusing him of racial discrimination and unfair dismissal.

Chinese language group Reignwood, of which Dr Ruayrungruang is the chairman, bought the Surrey course for £130million in 2014 from nightclub and restaurant proprietor Richard Caring.

Mr Gibson, 49, was faraway from his put up and changed by Dr Ruayrungruang’s 29-year-old daughter Woraphanit Ruayrungruang.

Stephen Gibson (pictured above) is suing the brand new proprietor of Wentworth for £750,000

Mr Gibson, 49, was faraway from his put up and changed by Dr Ruayrungruang’s 29-year-old daughter Woraphanit Ruayrungruang (left). Dr Ruayrungruang is pictured proper

In response to The Telegraph, Mr Gibson’s authorized invoice is being lined by a rich Wentworth resident, who does not agree with the way in which the membership is now being run.

Earlier this 12 months members of the membership complained makeover of the unique hangout left it trying like a Premier Inn, slightly than a premium golf membership.

That is whereas in the summertime the membership forked out £13 million for a refurbishment, which noticed it strip out its honours boards.

Mr Gibson had labored at Wentworth since 2007 and had labored beneath Reignwood, which is owned by Dr Ruayrungruang.

Wentworth, considered one of England’s most unique golf programs, (pictured) lies on the coronary heart of the unique Wentworth Property in Virginia Water, Surrey

A £13million refurbishment (pictured) led to livid members bemoaning a change in tradition from what they described as having been ‘quintessentially British’

Talking to The Telegraph Mr Gibson stated: ‘I verify that I’ve initiated authorized proceedings in opposition to Reignwood. Whereas proceedings are ongoing it will be inappropriate to remark any additional.’

In a memo despatched to members within the spring, Ms Ruayrungruang knowledgeable members that Mr Gibson had left the membership, and praised him for enjoying an integral a part of the membership.

Reignwood: The Chinese language firm behind the adjustments at Wentworth Reignwood is the group which at the moment owns Surrey-based members solely membership Wentworth, after it bought it for £130 million in 2014. The chairman of the Thai-Chinese language group, which was based 1984, is Chanchai Ruayrungrua. One among its primary companies is the distribution of Purple Bull in China, nevertheless it has had a number of failed initiatives together with the Wonderland Amusement Park. In 2018 Reignwood confronted a authorized assault on its empire after its former head of worldwide operations, Ni Songhua claimed Mr Ruayrungrua supplied him a collection of guarantees for getting the group’s abroad property – which by no means got here to fruition. During the last decade it’s believed that Reignwood has spent over £1 billion. This went in the direction of a £300 million improvement within the Metropolis of London, a chateau in Bordeux and a golf course in Hawaii. Wentworth can be believed to be closely leveraged and has property of £146 million of debt from Siam Business Financial institution.

She added that she could be taking on the place of interim CEO, whereas the membership went by means of the method of appointing a brand new one.

In an announcement, the membership stated: ‘We don’t want to touch upon an ongoing authorized continuing.’

Dr Ruayrungruang made his fortune promoting power drink Purple Bull in China and has beforehand infuriated members of the membership after asserting plans to chop the variety of members from four,000 to 800.

On the time he requested those that remained for a cost of £100,000 to safe a debenture membership. The transfer brought about uproar, with members equivalent to Sir Michael Parkinson accusing the house owners of turning the membership into one with its solely function being to serve the ‘tremendous wealthy’.

To ensure that members to entry the debenture membership they need to pay an additional £65,000.

Members have been supplied the brand new membership at a reduced charge of £85,000 and those that depart will forfeit a £20,000 deposit.

These seeking to be part of the membership as we speak must pay £150,000, with annual charges of round £10,000.

The membership is believed to have misplaced £16 million in 2018.

Well-known members of the membership have included cricketer Kevin Pietersen and Sir Bruce Forsyth.