Former WWE Referee Says Ultimate Warrior Was The Worst ‘Big Money Guy’ He Ever Worked With

The Final Warrior was a polarizing determine in his life and loss of life. He’s gone, however not forgotten for the suitable and incorrect causes.

The Pancakes and Powerslams podcast not too long ago spoke to former referee Nick Patrick about his professional wrestling profession. Throughout the dialog he spoke out in regards to the Final Warrior as he known as the WWE Corridor Of Famer “the worst.”

“As far as big money guys, I think the worst big money guy that I ever worked with was — and god rest his soul. I don’t like to talk bad about somebody that’s passed on, but I said it when he was alive. So, I’m going to go ahead and say it again. The Ultimate Warrior to me was one of the worst. He had great fire. He looked awesome. He had charisma, but he was terrible because you never knew what he was going to do. He Could hurt you. He was so dadgum strong.”

The Final Warrior is unfortunately not with us. His passing was tragic, but poetically timed because it occurred simply after his return to the WWE fold. His reminiscence will stay, however his loss of life won’t have fastened the entire damaging features his profession left behind.

Because of 411 Mania for the quote