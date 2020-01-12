Former WWE Superstar Asks If DDP Received Permission To Use RKO Finisher In AEW

DDP appeared on AEW Dynamite final week and that arrange his first match with the corporate for Bash At The Seaside. His ending transfer may look acquainted to some followers even when they’ve by no means seen DDP wrestle.

The WWE Corridor Of Famer’s Diamond Cutter is similar as Randy Orton’s RKO in lots of methods. DDP nonetheless makes use of it as a result of he’s been performing that transfer for many years. This didn’t cease former WWE Celebrity Mark Jindrak from teasing DDP as he questioned if Orton gave permission for this transfer for use.

Did DDP get @RandyOrton ‘s blessing to make use of the RKO?

In case you’re questioning what Jindrak has been as much as, you’ll find him in Mexico. The 42 yr previous nonetheless competes for CMLL the place he’s a former CMLL World Heavyweight Champion and World Trios Champion.