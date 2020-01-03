Former WWE Superstar Cameron Returning To The Ring During WrestleMania Weekend

Cameron was launched from WWE in 2016 and he or she hasn’t wrestled a match in a very long time. Now she is getting again into the squared circle.

The previous Funkadactyl will likely be wrestling at indie wrestler Effy’s upcoming GCW occasion known as “Big Gay Brunch.” This occasion will happen throughout WrestleMania weekend.

“The Bitch is back” And higher than ever! @ArianeAndrew fka Cameron

makes her return to the ring at #EFFYSBIGGAYBRUNCH

There is no such thing as a phrase on who Cameron’s opponent will likely be in the course of the April 4th occasion.

Cameron had teased that she could be doing one thing quickly involving wrestling. It seems to be like this may be what she was referring to.

She additionally posted an image of her wrestling books. Apparently, she’s about to take them off the hanger.