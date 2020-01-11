Former WWE Superstar Luke Harper Spotted With AEW Star At Hockey Game

Luke Harper wished out of WWE. It took the corporate eight months to grant him that launch, nevertheless it lastly occurred for him.

Harper trademarked his outdated indie title Brodie Lee simply earlier than WWE let him go. That may very possible be his title as soon as his 90 day non-compete clause runs up in March.

Brodie Lee has a whole lot of buddies within the professional wrestling enterprise together with the Internal Circle’s Sammy Guevara. Lee and the Spanish God had been noticed at a Corpus Christi IceRays recreation lately. The workforce’s official Twitter account couldn’t assist however snap a photograph for his or her social media.

The venue was internet hosting a “Pro Wrestling Night.” Indie fed GCWA was outdoors the American Financial institution Middle earlier than the sport between the Corpus Christi Icerays and Shrevport Mudbugs.

It’s good to see Brodie Lee out and about. Maybe ultimately we’ll see him and Sammy Guevara sharing a while within the ring as effectively.