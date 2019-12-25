Former WWE Superstar On Vince McMahon Not Watching Pro Wrestling

Vince McMahon lives his life within the professional wrestling bubble, however he actually solely watches the product from his personal firm.

Whereas talking with Chris Van Vliet, Justin Credible opened up about how he was employed by WWE. He mentioned that Vince McMahon didn’t know his work, however that’s nothing new. In spite of everything, Vince McMahon doesn’t watch professional wrestling that’s not below his firm’s banner.

“What hurt me is, one thing, I learned in ECW was how to get over with the fans. But also, I wore jean shorts in ECW. Well, Stone Cold — it was still Stone Cold’s era — he wears jean shorts. Okay. My finish, I did both the Tombstone and the Superkick. Well the Undertaker does the Tombstone, Shawn Michaels [does the Superkick]. So I can’t do that either. So whatever made Justin Credible Justin Credible, all of it became ‘You can’t do that.’ Because ECW allowed you to almost, you could parody the other companies. We were the anti-establishment, so a lot of it was an off-shot of what they were doing.” “And if they didn’t want to play ball with the way my character was represented, and I know Vince McMahon never saw an ECW Justin Credible match. They hired me on, ‘Well, we know PJ. We hear he’s doing good work.’ And that’s the merit you get hired on. Sometimes young men and women think, ‘Well, Vince sees our stuff.’ He doesn’t watch wrestling. He watches his product, but he’s not [watching other shows]. There’s people who tell him, you know, ‘This kid’s good, he’s coming up,’ blah blah blah. So it’s silly to assume they know my character. And in all that was going on, I never had a chance to fully communicate to them my needs as a performer, and it fell by the wayside.”

Vince McMahon has extra content material than ever to look at in the meanwhile. WWE is producing extra reveals than ever earlier than. It stands to purpose that Vince may not have time to see every little thing happening within the professional wrestling world, however that’s why he has staff at this level.