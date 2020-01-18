Former WWE Superstar Returns In Backstage Producer Role

WWE’s backstage setting is filled with former Superstars. Now they’ve added to their ranks.

Whereas doing an interview to TVASports.ca, Sylvain Grenier mentioned that he has rejoined WWE. His first night time again was throughout this week’s occasions in Kentucky.

“For the moment, I’m in training. But eventually, I will be assigned to the red team or the blue team, Raw or SmackDown. I’m going to do a TV show a week, every PPV and once a month, I’m going to tour house shows. ”

The previous La Résistance member mentioned that he had a gathering in April final 12 months with Kevin Dunn in Montreal. Grenier solely wished permission to make use of some outdated WWE-owned photos for a health present. Whereas they had been speaking Dunn knowledgeable him that WWE was in search of producers. This acquired the ball rolling and he quickly ended up at Fox’s Friday Evening SmackDown debut.