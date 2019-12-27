Former WWE Superstar Says Andrade & Charlotte Flair Need To Be A Team On Television

Andrade and Charlotte Aptitude are a pair off digicam in WWE. They’ve additionally seem on pink carpets collectively. They’ve nonetheless been stored separate on WWE tv.

Though Zelina Vega won’t like the concept, some assume Andrade and Aptitude should be a tandem on digicam. Ryback spoke about this on Conversations With The Large Man when he mentioned how WWE ought to go about utilizing the ability couple on display screen.

“I feel you place him and Charlotte collectively. This present day, to not do real-life stuff when it’s identified is a miss as a result of it’s a disconnect for followers. They see them coming to the constructing collectively, and leaving collectively, and see them on TV or various things on social media collectively. I don’t know, use that on TV. Like Triple H and Stephanie McMahon, that was good as a result of everybody knew it was actual. Possibly not do the Rusev and Lana stuff, however [bring Andrade and Charlotte on in] a distinct method as a result of I feel it will elevate him. “Charlotte has been used so nicely through the years with being Ric Aptitude’s daughter and all these accomplishments, I feel it will be a great way to place him within the highlight together with her. You do an angle the place he’s jealous of her success as they’re collectively on TV. That’s the character improvement stuff the place you possibly can sink your enamel into over time.”

We’ll need to see if WWE ever places these two on digicam collectively. It solely is smart that it’ll occur ultimately, however proper now the 2 appear to be heading in the right direction and centered on their very own particular person journeys in WWE.

Due to Wrestling Inc for the quote