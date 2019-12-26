Former WWE Writer On Being Scared Of Vince McMahon

WWE is a really attention-grabbing work surroundings. There are bigger than life personalities throughout and that features the legendary Vince McMahon.

Whereas chatting with Jordan Garber NOW, former WWE author Jimmy Jacobs mentioned his time within the firm. Jacobs defined that he by no means noticed why persons are petrified of Vince McMahon. He’s only a man like everybody else. This was adopted by Jacobs explaining why he grew to become petrified of McMahon finally.

“When I first got to WWE, I wasn’t scared of Vince. I just thought, ‘He’s a dude.’ Maybe a billionaire but a billionaire dude and everybody was scared of him so I was asking why is everybody scared of Vince? After working there for a month or two, I see why everybody is scared of him,” acknowledged Jacobs. “So, I spent the majority of my time there basically scared of Vince and ultimately afraid of losing my job. It wasn’t until the last couple of months of my time there where I was so sick of feeling just tied and boxed up that I wasn’t scared of getting fired anymore, which is what I spent most of my time doing. Maybe I would last longer if I wasn’t scared of Vince. It’s his sandbox… He’s just letting you play in it.”

Vince McMahon has a ton of energy, particularly inside his personal firm. Jimmy Jacobs appears to be viewing life differently with a refreshed outlook. It’s unclear if he would have spent longer in WWE if his mindset about Vince McMahon was completely different from the onset. He definitely sees issues a lot in a different way now after taking part in in Vince McMahon’s sandbox for some time.

Because of Wrestling Inc for the quote