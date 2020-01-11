Former WWE Writer Set For WWE Backstage

WWE has many former staff who went on to do massive issues. Freddie Prinze Jr had already made a reputation for himself earlier than turning into a author for the corporate. He doesn’t work there anymore, however he’ll be on WWE Backstage subsequent week.

WWE On Fox’s Twitter account confirmed that Prinze Jr might be on WWE Backstage this week. He might be collaborating in a Promo College phase. The Scooby-Doo actor tweeted out that he “created promo school”

Ummm … I created promo faculty. You higher ask any person.

The WWE On Fox account stated that Prinze must show it on Tuesday. Then he prompt that they simply ask Vince McMahon about it. Freddy Prinze Jr must be a really enjoyable addition to WWE Backstage.

The Usos have been additionally introduced as company for subsequent week’s episode of WWE Backstage on Tuesday at 11:00 PM EST on FS1.