Former WWE Writer Talks Vince McMahon’s Bullying

Bullying is getting a highlight within the professional wrestling enterprise as soon as once more. Tessa Blanchard’s scenario has precipitated a variety of followers to concentrate to this topic that was beforehand assumed to be part of any backstage environment.

Ribbing and professional wrestling go hand-in-hand very like WWE is related to Vince McMahon. Apparently, The Chairman is just not resistant to teasing his personal workers and unbiased contractors.

Former WWE author Jensen Karp lately appeared on Swing & Mrs. He informed a really fascinating story about how Vince McMahon offers with individuals who go to sleep on his non-public airplane. He throws nuts at them. This was apparently the form of bullying that saved Karp on his toes.

“And I don’t know if this is my fault, I don’t think it is… But the first few times I would go on the private plane, I would see Vince throw almonds at people who fell asleep,” Karp revealed. “And Vince was very nice to me so I shouldn’t have put together that almonds were going to hit me at some point, although they probably would have. He was sweet to me, but at the same time I was so nervous to have almonds thrown at me or any bullying because I wasn’t a bully. I was the opposite; I was being bullied. So I was so nervous to be on that plane that I never fell asleep on it.”



Vince McMahon famously stated that his favourite factor is the look on somebody’s face proper earlier than they get thrown in a pool with all of their garments on. His sadistic humor is famous and as time goes on maybe we’ll discover out a number of extra particular issues that Vince McMahon will get a kick out of doing to others round him.

Have you ever ever had a boss throw meals at you? On todays @RDCSports Authentic, @JensenKarp recounted his loopy profession path, together with the bullying that he skilled within the wrestling trade.

