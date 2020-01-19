Former WWF Superstar ‘Iron’ Mike Sharpe Dies

We’re unhappy to study of the passing of “Iron” Mike Sharpe. He was 64 years previous.

PW Insider studies that he was coping with a lot of well being points in recent times. He handed away “over the weekend” in Hamilton, Ontario.

Sharpe was a second-generation professional wrestler. He had a run with WWF within the 1980’s and was billed as “Canada’s Greatest Athlete.” He was a heel and used these underhanded techniques to earn benefits within the ring. He was largely used as an enhancement expertise.

Our ideas exit to all of Mike Sharpe’s household and everybody who knew him or keep in mind what he was in a position to deliver to the ring.