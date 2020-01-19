Formula 1 2020 race calendar and TV coverage guide

The 2019 Formulation 1 season may be drawing to an in depth, however storylines within the second half of the season have provided an enchanting take a look at the 2020 marketing campaign.

Scorching-shot Charles Leclerc has made waves with Ferrari, placing Sebastian Vettel beneath strain in consequence.

Six-time world champion Lewis Hamilton can be aiming to stage Michael Schumacher’s legendary complete of seven titles, however can he obtain the seismic feat?

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the complete 2020 Formulation 1 season calendar under, together with key dates, the best way to watch and extra.

Formulation 1 on TV: 2020 race calendar

Particular person race previews to observe

15th March – Australian Grand Prix

22nd March – Bahrain Grand Prix

fifth April – Vietnam Grand Prix

19th April – Chinese language Grand Prix

third Might – Netherlands Grand Prix

10th Might – Spanish Grand Prix

24th Might – Monaco Grand Prix

seventh June – Azerbaijan Grand Prix

14th June – Canadian Grand Prix

28th June – French Grand Prix

fifth July – Austrian Grand Prix

19th July – British Grand Prix

2nd August – Hungarian Grand Prix

30th August – Belgian Grand Prix

sixth September – Italian Grand Prix

20th September – Singapore Grand Prix

27th September – Russian Grand Prix

11th October – Japanese Grand Prix

25th October – United States Grand Prix

1st November – Mexican Grand Prix

15th November – Brazilian Grand Prix

29th November – Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

The way to watch Formulation 1 on TV and stay stream

Sky Sports activities F1 may have stay protection of each race within the 2020 season.

Sky prospects can add the whole sports activities package deal to their deal for simply £23 per thirty days or select particular person sports activities akin to Formulation 1 so that you simply solely pay for what you get pleasure from.

When you don’t have Sky, you possibly can watch races via NOW TV.

You will get a Sky Sports activities day go for £9.99, a week go for £14.99 or a month go for £33.99, all while not having a contract.