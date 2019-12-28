System E returns for its greatest season but with a bumper 14 races unfold throughout eight months, culminating in a pair of epic avenue races in London.

Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne has grew to become the primary driver to win a number of titles in 2019 after recording back-to-back championship wins.

British duo Sam Chicken and Alex Sims triumphed within the opening two races, however who will problem them when System E arrives in Chile subsequent?

HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the total 2020 System E season calendar beneath, together with key dates, how one can watch and extra.

System E on TV: 2019/20 race calendar

Race three: Santiago ePrix, Chile

Date: Saturday 18th January 2020

Race four: Mexico Metropolis ePrix, Mexico

Date: Saturday 15th February 2020

Race 5: Marrakesh ePrix, Morocco

Date: Saturday 29th February 2020

Race 6: Sanya ePrix, China

Date: Saturday 21st March 2020

Race 7: Rome ePrix, Italy

Date: Saturday 4th April 2020

Race eight: Paris ePrix, France

Date: Saturday 18th April 2020

Race 9: Seoul ePrix, South Korea

Date: Sunday third Could 2020

Race 10: Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia

Date: Saturday sixth June 2020

Race 11: Berlin ePrix, Germany

Date: Sunday 21st June 2020

Race 12: New York Metropolis ePrix, United States

Date: Saturday 11th July 2020

Race 13: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Saturday 25th July 2020

Race 14: London ePrix, United Kingdom

Date: Sunday 26th July 2020

Easy methods to watch System E on TV and reside stream

BBC will broadcast each race reside at no cost on BBC iPlayer, Crimson Button and the BBC Sport web site.

As well as, two races – in Marrakesh and Rome – might be proven reside on BBC terrestrial TV.

Eurosport will present protection of races on their channels and on-line participant.

If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 monthly or £39.99 a 12 months.

System E outcomes

Race 1: Advert Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)

Race 2: Advert Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia

Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)