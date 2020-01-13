Formula E 2019/20 race calendar and TV coverage guide

Formulation E returns for its greatest season but with a bumper 14 races unfold throughout eight months, culminating in a pair of epic road races in London.
Defending champion Jean-Eric Vergne has grew to become the primary driver to win a number of titles in 2019 after recording back-to-back championship wins.
British duo Sam Hen and Alex Sims triumphed within the opening two races, however who will problem them when Formulation E arrives in Chile subsequent?
HEARALPUBLICIST brings you the complete 2020 Formulation E season calendar beneath, together with key dates, watch and extra.
Formulation E on TV: 2019/20 race calendar
Race three: Santiago ePrix, Chile
Date: Saturday 18th January 2020
Free apply 1: 10:55am / Watch: BBC Purple Button
Free apply 2: 1:10pm / Watch: BBC Purple Button
Race: 6:00pm / Watch: BBC Purple Button Eurosport 1
Race four: Mexico Metropolis ePrix, Mexico
Date: Saturday 15th February 2020
Race 5: Marrakesh ePrix, Morocco
Date: Saturday 29th February 2020
Race 6: Sanya ePrix, China
Date: Saturday 21st March 2020
Race 7: Rome ePrix, Italy
Date: Saturday 4th April 2020
Race eight: Paris ePrix, France
Date: Saturday 18th April 2020
Race 9: Seoul ePrix, South Korea
Date: Sunday third Might 2020
Race 10: Jakarta ePrix, Indonesia
Date: Saturday sixth June 2020
Race 11: Berlin ePrix, Germany
Date: Sunday 21st June 2020
Race 12: New York Metropolis ePrix, United States
Date: Saturday 11th July 2020
Race 13: London ePrix, United Kingdom
Date: Saturday 25th July 2020
Race 14: London ePrix, United Kingdom
Date: Sunday 26th July 2020
Find out how to watch Formulation E on TV and reside stream
BBC will broadcast each race reside totally free on BBC iPlayer, Purple Button and the BBC Sport web site.
As well as, two races – in Marrakesh and Rome – can be proven reside on BBC terrestrial TV.
Eurosport will present protection of races on their channels and on-line participant.
If you wish to entry the Eurosport Participant direct it’s £6.99 per thirty days or £39.99 a 12 months.
- Take a look at the newest Eurosport offers right here
Formulation E outcomes
Race 1: Advert Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia
Winner: SAM BIRD (Envision Virgin Racing)
Race 2: Advert Diriyah ePrix, Saudi Arabia
Winner: ALEX SIMS (BMW I Andretti Motorsport)
