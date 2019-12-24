Formulation of a right aptitude test for the job role

One of the pillars of work performance is cognitive ability. Studies go on to show that they are 84 % correlated. For this reason nearly 80 % of fortune companies make use of cognitive test so as to screen the candidates. Now you could be thinking on why this is so? How can you relate cognitive ability to performance in a job? Before proceeding ahead you need to understand the definition of cognitive intelligence. Basically it is a combination of verbal, numerical and your spatial abilities that includes reasoning, induction, deduction and speed.

Now as you have seen the abilities that definite cognitive intelligence are illustrated in every job corner of the world. A human being is not able to undertake any task without the basic mechanical tasks, as without cognitive intelligence. Any job in the world involves undertaking a task. When you perform any task it requires the use of cognitive intelligence. Hence there exists a high correlation between high performance and cognitive abilities.

How we are going to measure cognitive performance

To measure cognitive intelligence we need to measure the skill or the abilities in a way it manifests itself. This cluster of abilities or skills is termed as cognitive competency. It has to be noted that high cognitive abilities does not translate into superior performance always. This is because a candidate might be good in certain cognitive competencies but unless those cognitive competencies are required in their field of work it is difficult to achieve success at work. For this reason it is important to specify the cognitive abilities that are needed as part of the job role before you formulate a cognitive assessment for the same. But the level and type of cognitive competencies that are required to undertake a task might differ from one job to another.

To figure out whether a candidate has required cognitive competency in order to perform a job role, it is necessary to identify required cognitive abilities needed for every job. In order to simplify the task we have gone on to classify the entire existing job on the basis of type and even level of core competencies needed on the job. A series of core competencies that is needed to perform a particular task outlines the competency framework for that job role.

Would it mean that you need to formulate a cognitive framework for each job role?

It is practically not possible to develop a cognitive framework for every job role. The need of the hour is to explore certain job roles that could require the same level of cognitive abilities and hence possess the same competency framework. The research did go on to yield yes to the answer. The job that requires the same level of cognitive abilities to succeed is part of a single job family. For example in the field of customer service or be it sale the same tasks are performed on a day to day basis.

Could all the jobs be clubbed under the same group?

Yes the jobs can be clubbed at the same level if the nature of the jobs tends to be the same

Nature of the job

A job might require a candidate to perform at high, medium or low frequency and the different tasks at the same frequency or volume. The task could really be complex and might have a low impact. Once again this would be dependent upon the nature of the job.

Human intelligence and how it differs from cognitive intelligence

The concept of human and cognitive intelligence is not different at all times. In a way human intelligence is a combination of emotional intelligence and cognitive intelligence. The latter is measured with the help of aptitude test for recruitment. These tests go on to measure the cognitive intelligence by relating results from specifically tailor made tests. You arrive at the quotient by the mental age and chronological age and then multiply the result by 100. On the other emotional intelligence means when you are able to interpret your own thoughts and emotions. You go on to measure it via emotional quotient tests.

By these tests an individual is able to identify their own emotions with those of the others and with the levels of understanding facilitate superior levels of productivity and coloration.

How aptitude test are going to measure cognitive intelligence

When you measure cognitive skills in the form of cognitive competency the skill translates itself. Intelligence is always rated to be an innate quality and this is something that you cannot quantify. It would be difficult to measure it in the form of verbal and mathematical ability questions to measure something as deep as intelligence. The fact of the matter is that an aptitude test is not able to measure how much intelligent you are at maths but your ability to use maths in a logical manner. The processing speed of your brain is measured and mental abilities like perception, memory or visualization come into the picture.

A lot of studies have gone on to be conducted and the results emerging are that cognitive intelligence is one of the best predicators as far as job performance is concerned. Among all of them mental ability is the one area that deserves a special mention and is even spread across various levels in an organization.

IQ goes on to leave an influence by which people garner knowledge on how fast they pick up traits in a job. More the level of IQ the faster you are going to absorb things. Without higher level of IQ you are able to go beyond your existing knowledge base and hence judgements in similar situations do not need to be made. The cognitive abilities go on to interpret our ability to figure out things fast in a quick and precise manner. These skills are really important as far as the success levels of an employee are concerned and this auger well in the days to come.