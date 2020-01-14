Fort Collins-based Woodward, announces merger with another major supplier

Tom Gendron

Fort Collins-based Woodward Inc., which designs and manufactures management techniques for aerospace and business, stated it has agreed to an all-stock merger with Connecticut-based Hexcel Corp., a producer of composite supplies for the aerospace, protection and industrial markets.

The 2 stated in a press release Sunday that the mixed firm, to be known as Woodward Hexcel, might be among the many prime impartial aerospace and protection suppliers globally with anticipated internet revenues of about $5.three billion and working earnings of $1.1 billion. The corporate might be headquartered in Fort Collins and could have greater than 16,000 staff in 14 nations on 5 continents, Woodward and Hexcel officers stated.

The mixed firm’s free money circulation is predicted to be about $1 billion yearly and rising, firm officers stated.

“This merger accelerates our technology investments and creates greater benefits and growth opportunities than either company could have achieved alone,” stated Tom Gendron,Woodward chairman, CEO and president.

Nick Stanage, Hexcel chairman, CEO and president, stated the way forward for flight and power effectivity might be outlined by decrease possession prices, diminished emissions and enhanced security.

Nick Stanage

“Woodward’s innovative control systems and Hexcel’s advanced lightweight materials are designed to drive improved reliability, efficiency, and emissions,” Stanage stated.

Present Woodward shareholders will personal roughly 55% and Hexcel shareholders will personal roughly 45% of the mixed firm on a completely diluted foundation when the merger is accomplished, in line with the businesses.

The merger is predicted to be accomplished by across the center of the yr.

Stanage might be CEO of the mixed firm. Gendron will function govt chairman till the primary anniversary of the closing of the merger, at which period he plans to retire. He’ll function non-executive chairman of the corporate till the second anniversary of the mergers’ shut.

Woodward, began in Rockford, Sick., is about 150 years and has been in Fort Collins because the 1950s, stated spokeswoman Tracy Gohari . She stated Woodward presently employs about 9,200 individuals in 14 nations.

Boeing and Airbus are amongst Woodward’s main shoppers, Gohari stated.

Analysts had been usually constructive in regards to the transaction Monday. Douglas Rothacker of Bloomberg Intelligence stated the deal gave the impression to be a stable strategic transfer, “forming a strong cash-generating, high-margin business with greater scale.”

Woodward designs, manufactures and companies management techniques and parts for aerospace and industrial markets, together with oil and gasoline, petrochemical and processing crops.

Hexcel develops, manufactures and markets superior composites used for business aerospace, house and protection and business. com.