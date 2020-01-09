Fortunately, Gandhi ji Not Among Us: Shatrughan Sinha Over BJP Trolls

Focusing on anybody who takes stand for fact is “not big deal, but business” for “trolls”: Shatrughan Sinha

Mumbai:

Do not know what the BJP’s “trolls” would have accomplished to Mahatma Gandhi and Jayprakash Narayan had the nice leaders been round, Congress chief and veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha mentioned on Wednesday.

He additionally mentioned concentrating on anybody who takes stand for fact or within the curiosity of the nation is “not a big deal, but business” for the “trolls”.

The previous BJP chief’s feedback got here within the wake of stories of Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone being trolled for expressing solidarity with Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNU) college students attacked by masked goons contained in the campus in Delhi on Sunday evening.

Talking to reporters right here, Bollywood veteran Mr Sinha, with out naming the BJP, took a dig on the social gathering, saying its ”warfare room” is the one place the place employment is being given at a time when unemployment is allegedly being skilled within the nation.

“Fortunately, Gandhi ji and JP (as Narayan was popularly known) are not among us. Don”t know what the trolls would have done to them,” Mr Sinha mentioned.

He alleged the BJP’s warfare room and “its trolls” see those that are standing with the reality and are coming to the fore within the curiosity of the nation as “anti-nationals”.

“They (trolls) themselves are doing things which an anti-national would do, but are seeing others as anti-nationals. For them, it is neither a big thing nor a bad thing, they are doing their business,” he added.

Requested by a reporter that his daughter and Bollywood actress Sonkashi, too, might get trolled for supporting Ms Padukone, Mr Sinha mentioned he and his household is already being trolled since very long time.