Fossilized ‘devils trail’ along Italian volcano was made by Neanderthals, new evidence reveals 

Archaeologists consider the ‘Ciampate del Diavolo’, or devils path, alongside the Roccamonfina volcano in southern Italy was made by Neanderthals.

Roughly 81 footprints from no less than 5 people could be seen etched within the strong lava and contemplating the age of the rock, consultants consider the group lived ‘earlier than our species existed’.

Primarily based on dimension and form, the prints match a hominoid foot from Sima de los Huesos: the ‘pit of bones’ in Atapuerca, northern Spain, in keeping with New Scientist.

The group additionally decided that the prints have been made hours or days after the violent volcano erupted some 50,00zero years in the past.

The dense assortment of scorching gasoline and volcanic supplies, or pyroclastic movement, heated to greater than 570 levels Fahrenheit on the time of the eruption and based mostly on the space between every step, consultants concluded the lava was nonetheless delicate, however cool sufficient for a sluggish stroll.

The Roccamonfina is a stratovolcano with a radius of about six miles and is positioned alongside the northern Campania coast, at a distance of about 37 miles to the northwest of Mount Somma and Mount Vesuvius.

The volcano has been extinct for greater than 50,00zero years, however ash from its final explosion is well-preserved within the space.

Archaeologists first found 67 footprints in 2001 that headed each down and uphill.

The footprints are positioned on the high of the Roccamonfina volcano and after additional examination, one other uncovered 14 prints have been noticed -bringing the full to 81.

The tracks are believed to have been made by a gaggle strolling at a velocity of 13 toes per second, Forbes reported.

There have been many artifacts uncovered within the surrounding space that leads consultants to suppose this mysterious group continuously visited the realm – and will have harvested the rocks to make stone instruments.

‘The brand new information additionally present some hints for exploring new hypotheses concerning the presence of the Palaeolithic hominins within the Roccamonfina territory, though the particular id of the trackmakers nonetheless stays unaddressed,’ the researchers wrote within the journal printed in Journal of Quaternary Science.

‘ What number of and which species have been current at the moment in Europe are, certainly, difficult questions, nonetheless the topic of open debate.

The Roccamonfina is a stratovolcano with a radius of about six miles and is positioned alongside the northern Campania coast, at a distance of about 37 miles to the northwest of Mount Somma and Mount Vesuvius