December 23, 2019 | 5:55pm

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of Jennifer Dulos, walks together with his lawyer William Murray.

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of lacking Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos, stated in a brand new interview that his former in-laws owe him massive bucks, not the opposite means round.

Dulos, who’s charged with tampering with proof and hindering prosecution in his spouse’s disappearance in Could, griped to Fox Information that he’s owed simply over $1 million by the property of his spouse’s late father regardless of a $2.5 million declare filed in opposition to him by her household final 12 months.

Dulos claims the debt stems from enterprise dealings between his home-building enterprise, The Fore Group, and his former father-in-law, Hilliard Farber, who died in 2017.

“So, the money would go again both ways, but there were formal notes, there was substantial interest, and there was repayment of the loans,” Dulos stated. “It was, again, a two-way relationship so, whenever the money was needed for construction projects, Hilliard would provide it.”

Farber’s widow claimed in a civil go well with final 12 months that her husband got here out on the quick finish, and that Fotis Dulos owed his property $2.5 million in unpaid loans.

However Dulos informed Fox he reviewed monetary papers and got here up with a $1.04 million debt on his finish.

Carrie Elevate, a household spokeswoman for Jennifer Dulos’ mother and father, stated: “As we face this first holiday season without Jennifer, our sole focus is on creating a safe and joyous Christmas for her five children, rather than on attempting to litigate this case through the media.”

The Fox interview is simply the newest by the true property developer who has been repeatedly been reminded of a gag order within the proof tampering case.

He informed Fox he would solely talk about the civil case filed by Jennifer’s household.

He stated his relationship together with his ex-father-in-law was “excellent,” and that Farber “was a second father to me.” He stated their enterprise relationship “was always excellent.”

Dulos and his former gal pal, Michelle Traconis, have been each charged in Jennifer’s disappearance and have been noticed dumping rubbish luggage containing objects soaked within the lacking mother’s blood.

Dulos and Traconis later cut up.