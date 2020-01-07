January 7, 2020 | 6:42pm

Lawyer Kent Mawhinney, who was arrested Tuesday alongside Fotis Dulos within the homicide of Jennifer Dulos, was allegedly in shut contact with Fotis the day the Connecticut mother disappeared — however informed cops his telephone was destroyed when he fell down some stairs, arrest information present.

Mawhinney, who was Fotis’ former civil lawyer and “close friend,” was charged with conspiracy to commit homicide and brought to Connecticut State Police barracks for processing Tuesday afternoon, authorities mentioned.

Particulars of Mawhinney’s alleged involvement within the case remained scant as of Tuesday night.

However telephone information detailed in Fotis’ arrest affidavit allegedly present Mawhinney’s former consumer known as him whereas dumping proof the night time Jennifer Dulos went lacking on Might 24.

In the midst of investigating the case, police questioned Mawhinney, of South Windsor, twice in June about his communication with Fotis Dulos on the day of the disappearance, the court docket docs present.

Within the first interview, Mawhinney denied any telephone contact with Fotis Dulos, the arrest paperwork present.

He claimed to police that he needed to change his telephone after plummeting down a set of stairs on Might 25, struggling a concussion.

Throughout the second interview, Mawhinney reiterated that he had no reminiscence of speaking to Fotis Dulos that night time.

“I don’t remember having contact with him [Dulos]. If there’s a phone call I guess I did. But I don’t remember having contact with Fotis,” he informed police, in accordance with the affidavit.

It’s not the primary time Mawhinney has confronted authorized troubles.

He was busted final 12 months after Fotis reached out to his estranged spouse, allegedly providing up a room in his dwelling as a intercourse pad so the 2 may restore their relationship.

Mawhinney — whose spouse has accused him of sexual assault — was then charged with violating a protecting order for having Fotis make contact, the Connecticut Put up reported, citing court docket paperwork.

Mawhinney had been represented Fotis in civil lawsuits introduced towards him by his estranged spouse’s mom, Gloria Farber, the paper reported.

In a single case filed in 2018, Farber claimed Fotis Dulos owed her $1 million in unpaid mortgage funds. The mother-in-law and her late husband lent Fotis cash for his actual property improvement firm, her swimsuit alleged.

Mawhinney’s bond was set at $2 million and he was anticipated to seem in court docket Wednesday.