Foudy, McMichael making difference for Canada on a Knight-ly basis

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic — Liam Foudy’s velocity is without doubt one of the largest weapons on the world juniors.

So is Connor McMichael’s sneaky shot.

The OHL’s London Knights teammates accounted for half of Canada’s four-goal second-period explosion in a 6-1 quarterfinal victory over Slovakia Thursday. They’ve three markers apiece by way of 5 video games and have each scored in every of the previous two wins.

“They’re working hard and they’ve been scoring big goals for us,” Canada coach Dale Hunter mentioned. “Both are smart players and have some speed. They’re doing whatever Team Canada asks them.”

McMichael, the OHL’s main scorer earlier than becoming a member of the nationwide junior workforce, stored the puck on a 2-on-1 early within the second and wired it previous Slovakian starter Samuel Hlavaj for a two-goal lead.

“I like to think I have a pretty deceptive shot, so I try to fool them,” the Capitals first-rounder mentioned. “I look one way and shoot the other. I saw an opening and I just shot it.”

On the halfway level, Foudy used his legs to create a breakaway likelihood and froze Hlavaj with a backhand to place the competition out of attain.

“I saw the goalie was off his angle a bit and saw the far side (open) and tried to beat him there,” the Blue Jackets property mentioned.

Nobody from both of the North American groups has seemed extra at residence on the larger ice than him.

“It’s something I was excited about,” the 19-year-old Scarborough, Ont., native mentioned. “I’m trying to use my speed as best I can.”

It’s getting seen.

“He’s right up there with the fastest players our age,” teammate Jacob Bernard-Docker mentioned. “The guy can fly and playing against him in practice, it’s definitely not something fun to do as a d-man. His goal was super impressive.”

Hunter’s belief in his two Knights has been rewarded.

They’ve performed the penalty kill collectively this week, however after Nolan Foote was ejected, the strains needed to be rearranged. At one level, he put them out on the identical time for a 5-on-5 shift and that’s when McMichael scored.

“We’ve played together a bit in London, so we kind of got some chemistry,” McMichael mentioned. “Dale is aware of my recreation effectively. He is aware of who I’ll play effectively and he’s good at switching up the strains and discovering new chemistry.

“He did an excellent job with that.”

After that second tally, Foudy jumped excessive into the air to hug his Canadian – and Knights – mate.

“It was a big goal,” he mentioned. “It doesn’t matter who scores it, as long as we do. We’re all excited.”