Founder of animal sanctuary busted after hundreds of carcasses discovered

A lady who based an Illinois animal sanctuary faces cruelty fees after tons of of carcasses have been present in shallow graves at her property, in keeping with reviews.

Corrine DiLorenzo, 38, was accused of deliberately inflicting the demise of quite a lot of companion animals together with canines, cats, pigs, rabbits, birds, goats, raccoons and turtles between 2014 and 2018, in keeping with NBC Information.

DiLorenzo – who based the now-defunct nonprofit Earth Animal Sanctuary in Thawville, about 100 miles south of Chicago – was charged with aggravated animal cruelty.

A web based petition demanding that DiLorenzo be slapped with legal fees was launched final summer time after the carcasses of tons of of animals that had been rescued and surrendered to the sanctuary have been discovered on the web site.

“On June 23, 2019, a former board member of Earth Animal Sanctuary discovered nothing short of a horror story,” learn the petition, which had nearly eight,500 signatures Wednesday.

“What used to be a peaceful, final resting place for animals who’d passed on, is now a ghastly ditch littered with hundreds of animals in various states of decomposition, rotting in plastic bags and a mound of bones and skulls overlapping one life with another, carelessly tossed away like garbage,” it mentioned.

Former sanctuary board member Melissa Pena mentioned in a June submit on the group’s Fb web page that she and two others visited the property and located a “ditch filled with bag upon bag upon bag of the remains of dead animals.”

“There were the remains of pigs that had been dragged out on a tarp or blanket and dumped in the hole,” Pena wrote, in keeping with NBC Information. “We saw skulls and bones of large pigs, medium-sized pigs, goats of various ages, cats, dogs, birds/waterfowl and rabbits. There were small bags inside of larger garbage bags as well as bags that contained multiple species of animals. We saw various states of decomposition. There were layers of animals, and after about an hour of ripping through bags with my hands, I couldn’t do anymore.”

Animal supporters and shelter operators advised NBC 5 that DiLorenzo usually acquired animals from shelters within the area.

“We ultimately at the end of the day thought we were giving them a better life,” Lamor Gatenio, a supervisor of an unique animal hospital, advised NBC 5.

However final summer time, a number of carcasses have been present in shallow graves following what some are calling a suspicious fireplace in September 2018.

“We know of approximately 700, give or take, animals that are missing and presumed dead,” Jodie Wiederkehr, govt director of Chicago Alliance for Animals, advised the information outlet.

DiLorenzo, who was arrested on an Iroquois County warrant on Dec. 24, has been accused of animal neglect earlier than.

She started to hoard animals in a house she rented in Peoria, the place she moved round 2010, in keeping with Fox Illinois.

Among the many animals that lived in what officers mentioned have been unsanitary situations have been pigs, geese, geese, chickens, goats, hamsters, guinea pigs, canines, cats, rabbits, turtles, mice, rats, goldfish and bearded dragons, the outlet reported.

In 2013, DiLorenzo moved to a cell residence close to Gridley, the place she constructed an enclosure for chickens and pigs on the property in opposition to the desires of the proprietor. All the chickens have been killed when the enclosure caught fireplace, in keeping with the report.

She posted 10 p.c of her $10,000 bond and was launched pending her subsequent court docket look on Jan. 23. NBC couldn’t instantly attain her for remark.