Four British children of London couple who joined ISIS in 2014 could return to the UK

By Danyal Hussain For Mailonline

Revealed: 21:14 EST, 14 January 2020 | Up to date: 21:14 EST, 14 January 2020

4 British youngsters whose dad and mom joined ISIS in 2014 could also be repatriated from a Syrian refugee camp – however provided that their mom agrees she can not return with them.

The Authorities has stated it should ‘urgently examine’ bringing the kids of Mehak Aslam, from East London, and Shahan Choudary, additionally from London, again to the UK.

The transfer might result in the return of dozens of kids trapped in camps following the defeat of IS.

Aslam joined the terrorist group with Choudhury, who turned an IS gravedigger and was later imprisoned.

Each have been stripped of their British citizenship.

Mohamed Aslam urged his daughter to signal the proposal from the Authorities which promised to start investigating the method of the kids’s return.

He informed ITV he recognised the necessity for youngsters to be raised by their dad and mom however stated it was not doable for his grandchildren.

Mr Aslam stated: ‘That is a tough actuality however not less than they’re going to be secure right here – not less than they’re going to be secure and safe.’

He stated a fifth grandchild was killed in an explosion in Syria.

‘She handed away – I can by no means forgive them (her dad and mom) for that.

‘They needed to take this step for themselves – that is fantastic, that is their drawback. Why contain the youngsters on this?’

An estimated 60 youngsters whose dad and mom joined IS are in Syrian refugee camps, with Whitehall lengthy criticised over perceived inaction on their repatriation.

The Aslam and Choudhury households approached the Overseas Workplace for assist after watching an interview with Shahan Choudhury final June.

A Overseas Workplace spokesman declined to touch upon the Aslam youngsters’s case.