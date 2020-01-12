January 12, 2020 | three:55pm | Up to date January 12, 2020 | three:56pm

An Iraqi soldier and airplane at Balad air base, the place the assault befell. AP

4 members of the Iraqi navy had been wounded in missile strikes Sunday on a base north of Baghdad that housed US troops.

An Iraqi air power officer and three enlisted males had been wounded within the barrage of six missiles at Balad air base, which hosts American personnel who’re coaching and advising the Iraqi navy.

Nobody took accountability for the assault.

It comes simply days after Iran launched greater than a dozen ballistic missiles at two Iraqi bases in retaliation for the killing its high navy commander, Qassem Soleimani, in a drone assault on Jan. three on the Baghdad Worldwide Airport.

No US casualties had been reported.

