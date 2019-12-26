Four Men Wearing Masks Open Fire At Gurugram Shop, Probe On: Police

The police are making efforts to establish and arrest the lads with the assistance of the CCTV footage.

Gurugram:

4 males, carrying masks, opened hearth at a store in Gurugram on Tuesday.

Nevertheless, the shopkeeper, Sachin Goyal, and his employees managed to drive away the lads earlier than they may trigger hurt. The boys quickly fled from the spot.

The incident was captured on the store’s CCTV digital camera.

“Four men wearing masks came to Sachin Goyal’s shop. They asked for a cigarette but he refused, following which they fired at him. Goyal and the workers in his shop fought back bravely. The assailants ran away. We have registered a case,” ACP Gurugram, Preetpal Singh, mentioned.

The police are making efforts to establish and arrest the lads with the assistance of the CCTV footage.