Four Minors Detained For Raping 15-Year-Old In Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi

4 minors have been detained for allegedly raping a 15-year-old lady and capturing a video of the act in Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, police stated on Tuesday.

4 boys between the ages of 16 and 17 years allegedly raped a 15-year-old lady at an remoted place in Singran, about three km from the district headquarters, Jamodi police station in-charge Abhishek Singh Parihar stated.

The incident happened on December 1, however the sufferer filed a criticism on December 22, he added.

The sufferer has additionally alleged that the boys used their cell phones to shoot a video of the act, he stated, including that the telephones have been despatched for forensic examination, because the video was discovered to be deleted.

The minors have been detained underneath the related sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Safety of Youngsters from Sexual Offences Act, he stated.

The accused had been despatched to a juvenile dwelling at Rewa on Tuesday.

