Four people are arrested after a man was stabbed to death on Milton Keynes housing estate 

By James Wooden For Mailonline

Revealed: 17:03 EST, 31 December 2019 | Up to date: 17:03 EST, 31 December 2019

4 folks have been arrested on suspicion of homicide after a person was stabbed in Milton Keynes.

Police had been referred to as to an deal with in Carradine Crescent, in Oxley Park, simply after three.30pm on Tuesday to experiences of a stabbing.

Thames Valley Police mentioned a person in his early 20s later died at Milton Keynes College Hospital.

Police had been referred to as to an deal with in Carradine Crescent, in Oxley Park, (pictured) simply after three.30pm on Tuesday to experiences of a stabbing

A homicide investigation was launched and 4 folks have been arrested on suspicion of homicide and stay in police custody, the drive added.

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Dejan Avramovich mentioned police consider the sufferer and attackers had been identified to one another and appealed for witnesses who could have seen an altercation within the space to come back ahead.

Det Insp Avramovich added: ‘This can be a fast-moving homicide investigation, and we presently have 4 folks in custody in reference to this incident.

‘The sufferer’s subsequent of kin have been made conscious and are being supported by specifically educated officers at the moment.

‘I respect the priority that this incident will trigger in the area people, however I wish to reassure members of the general public that now we have made arrests and are investigating the circumstances of this incident totally.

‘We consider the sufferer and the offenders had been identified to 1 one other, and don’t consider there to be a wider menace to the area people.’

Witnesses ought to name the police on 101 quoting URN 727 (31/12) or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.