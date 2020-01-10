Four robbers stage a dangerous raid only to steal a single sex toy

By Amelia Wynne For Mailonline

Revealed: 10:57 EST, 10 January 2020 | Up to date: 10:58 EST, 10 January 2020

Robbers staged a harmful raid balancing on a ladder and smashing an entire window body to steal a protected – fully unaware that it contained nothing however a intercourse toy.

The dramatic CCTV footage reveals the window and protected plunge to the bottom, knocking over the crooks’ ladders within the course of at Bolton Stone Restoration in Bolton, Higher Manchester.

The four-strong gang wrestle to push the heavy protected in direction of a automobile after which pressure to haul it into their getaway automobile.

The dramatic CCTV footage reveals the window and protected (containing solely a intercourse toy) plunge to the bottom in Bolton

The four-strong gang wrestle to push the heavy protected in direction of a automobile after which pressure to haul it into their getaway automobile

However an enormous shock was in retailer for the group after they later opened the protected, in accordance with one of many administrators of the development agency focused.

John Lynchey confirmed the contents of the protected have been nothing extra precious than a ‘Rampant Rabbit, 12-inch, glow-in-the-dark vibrator’.

John stated the £15 intercourse toy was discovered throughout a limo trip in Blackpool a decade in the past.

The 51-year-old stated it had been locked up within the protected ever since as a ‘souvenir’.

Talking immediately, John stated: ‘It is acquired f*** all within the protected. It was a vibrator, 12 inches and glow at midnight. It was at the back of a limousine left by a hen do.’

The falling window knocked over the crooks’ ladders at Bolton Stone Restoration in Bolton, Higher Manchester

He added: ‘Their faces can be an image after they open it anticipating cash however solely discovering a intercourse toy. It’ll most likely take them about two hours to open.’

The footage reveals a person putting a ladder towards the wall earlier than climbing up.

A protected is then thrown from the constructing with your entire window coming down with it.

The lads might be seen struggling to maneuver it in direction of the automobile after which ultimately lifting it into the automobile.

The clip ends with John saying: ‘Nicely what’s in there lads is an enormous vibrator mate, so have enjoyable.’

A spokeswoman for Higher Manchester Police stated: ‘At round 9.15pm on Tuesday 7 January 2020, police have been known as to studies of a housebreaking at a industrial property on Tonge Bridge Method, Bolton.

‘A protected was stolen.’