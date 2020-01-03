Four-star defensive end Jason Harris picks CU Buffs, further bolsters 2020 class

Colorado’s greatest recruiting class in a number of years obtained even higher Thursday.

Jason Harris, a four-star defensive finish from Higley Excessive Faculty in Gilbert, Ariz., introduced that he might be part of Colorado’s 2020 class in soccer.

Jason Harris

The extremely touted Harris made his announcement in the course of the second quarter of the Below Armour All-America Recreation on ESPNU, giving CU head coach Mel Tucker a high-profile addition to the protection. Harris signed his letter of intent in the course of the early signing interval, Dec. 18-20, however delayed his announcement till Thursday’s recreation.

“Coach Mel has coached the greatest players and I plan on being the next great Buff,” Harris mentioned in the course of the ESPNU broadcast.

Harris, listed at 6-foot-7, 230 kilos, picked CU over Indiana, Arizona and several other different applications. Based on 247Sports activities, he has 23 scholarship gives, together with from 9 Pac-12 groups, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, Penn State, Texas and Texas A&M.

“Jason is a tremendous young man,” Tucker mentioned on CUBuffs.com. “Athletically, his ceiling is very high. His ability to rush the passer is something that’s very difficult to find in recruiting. I’m excited about his future as a Buff.”

Harris’ brother, Jalen, is a beginning linebacker at Arizona. His father, Sean, additionally performed linebacker at Arizona, from 1991-94 earlier than seven seasons within the NFL. And his mom, ChaRon, performed for the Wildcats’ girls’s basketball group.

With a ranking of .9241 on the 247Sports activities.com composite, Harris is the highest-rated participant in CU’s class, which ranked No. 35 nationally going into Thursday.

As a senior this previous season, Harris had 54 tackles and 24 sacks at Higley. He has additionally performed basketball, averaging 16.7 factors and seven.9 rebounds for his profession.

Harris was one among 17 highschool gamers signed by the Buffs in the course of the December signing interval. As well as, the Buffs added three junior school transfers. Punter Josh Watts, from Australia, and defensive lineman Antonio Alfano, from Alabama, are becoming a member of the Buffs as four-year transfers.