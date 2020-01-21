Four Tet Announces New Album Sixteen Oceans Out In March

The esteemed producer 4 Tet, actual title Kieran Hebden, has introduced that his new album is completed by way of a sticky be aware that was posted on his social media accounts. That sticky be aware comprises the album title, Sixteen Oceans , a tracklist (see under), and an approximate launch date (March).

It's 4 Tet's first new album since 2017 's New Vitality , although Hebden has stored busy with some reside releases and a collaborative mission with painter Anna Liber Lewis. “Teenage Birdsong,” one of many tracks he launched in 2019, is on the album; “Dreamer” shouldn’t be (until its title modified).

Try the tracklist and the album's Put up-It announcement under.

TRACKLIST:

01 “School”

02 “Baby”

03 “Harpsichord”

04 “Teenage Birdsong”

05 “Romantics”

06 “Love Salad”

07 “Insect Near Piha Beach”

08 “Hi Hello”

09 “ISTM”

10 “Something In The Sadness”

11 “1993 Band Practice”

12 “Green”

13 “Bubbles At Overlook, 25 th March 2019 “

14 “4T Recordings”

15 “This Is For You”

16 “Mama Teaches Sanskrit”

Sixteen Oceans is out in March.