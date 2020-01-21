Four Tet announces new album ‘Sixteen Oceans’

4 Tet has introduced the main points of a brand new album ‘Sixteen Oceans’, sharing the tracklist and launch date.

The musician, whose actual identify is Keiran Hebden, shared a photograph of a post-it observe detailing the tracklist on Instagram, and confirming that the album is anticipated in March 2020. No particular launch date has been introduced but, however the caption reads: “The new album is done”. See the put up under.

4 Tet has already shared one music from the report, ‘Teenage Birdsong’, which was launched again in July final yr. The accompanying video was filmed at London’s Alexandra Palace on Could 9, 2019.

‘Sixteen Oceans’ would be the first 4 Tet album since 2017’s ‘New Energy’. See the total tracklist of the forthcoming report under:

‘School’



‘Baby’



‘Harpsichord’



‘Teenage Birdsong’



‘Romantics’



‘Love Salad’



‘Insect Near Piha Beach’



‘Hi Hello’



‘ISTM’



‘Something In The Sadness’



‘1993 Band Practice’



‘Green’



‘Bubbles At Overlook 25th March 2019’



‘4T Recordings’



‘This Is For You’



‘Mama Teaches Sanskrit’

Final month (December 14), 4 Tet launched a mixture combining music with audio from 100 folks’s post-election feedback and opinions.

In an accompanying press launch, the BBC Podcast The Subsequent Episode described it as “reflecting 100 voices from young people across the UK” and is about to an unique combine by Hebden – take heed to the combination proper right here.

The podcast speaks to numerous younger folks throughout the nation, providing their opinions on a variety of political matters together with tuition charges, psychological well being, racial pressure, LGBTQ, residing requirements and the price of housing.