Four Tet – “Baby” (Feat. Ellie Goulding)

Earlier this week, 4 Tet introduced that his new album, Sixteen Oceans , can be out in March. It’ll embody “Teenage Birdsong,” one of many tracks he launched final 12 months, and at the moment he’s shared one other track that’ll seem on it, “Baby.”

It options vocals from Ellie Goulding, whose voice will get chopped and sputtered on high of a thumping beat. The track drops out two-thirds via into a reasonably ambient breakdown (full with chook track) earlier than coming again tougher and stronger for the tip.

Test it out under.

Sixteen Oceans is out in March.