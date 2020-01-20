Fowler wins big over Rocky Ford, 56-36

The Fowler Grizzlies simply dealt with the Rocky Ford Meloneers by a rating of 56-36 on Saturday.

Fowler was lead in scoring by Johnathan Mobbley who accounted for 14 factors whereas additionally accumulating 11 rebounds. Val Leone and Braxton Bates additionally had respectable outings contributing 12 factors every.

Each groups will go on the street of their subsequent contest, with Fowler heading to play John Mall and Rocky Ford taking over Swink.

Rocky Ford has not reported any staff or participant statistics from this contest.



This story was created with know-how offered by Knowledge Skrive. Info correct as of publication and can replace as extra information is out there.