FOX Botches Sasha Banks’ Name In Epic Fashion

WWE and FOX have a reasonably good relationship. FOX is paying a ton of cash for SmackDown and WWE additionally will get visitor spots on excessive profile exhibits like FOX’s New Yr’s Eve countdown. In addition they get plugs throughout FOX sporting occasions.

One latest commercial didn’t go fairly as deliberate. Thom Brennaman was plugging Friday Evening SmackDown throughout NFL on FOX when he requested one thing somewhat attention-grabbing:

“Do you know who Sasha Shanks is?”

No, we don’t know who Sasha Shanks is, however we do know who Sasha Banks is. This botch was clearly unintentional, nevertheless it may additionally give your complete FOX broadcast workforce an excuse to brush up on their WWE Superstars.

You may try the clip under to listen to it for your self.