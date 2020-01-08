Fox shelves plans for potential pair of 24 spin-offs

Plans for 2 new 24 spin-offs have been reportedly shelved by Fox.

In keeping with TVLine, the pair of concepts, a prequel following a younger Jack Bauer and a authorized drama a few miscarriage of justice, is not going to go forward.

Michael Thorn, the leisure president at Fox, mentioned, “We had been circling two ideas for 24 spinoffs and those ideas are not moving forward,” the exec confirms. “But we’re constantly looking at other opportunities to keep the title resonant, for us and the fans.”

“It’s one of the crucial essential titles at our community, so no matter we do with it we would like it to fell as related and as explosive as the unique — and that’s arduous.

“We’re all committed to finding another version of it, but only when it’s right.”

There have been no new developments within the 24 franchise for the reason that broadcast of 24: Legacy, which ran for one season in 2017.

The unique sequence, starring Kiefer Sutherland, ran for eight sequence and one tv movie from 2001 to 2010, whereas a revived sequence with Sutherland again within the lead position aired in 2014.