Foxes caught playing in the snow during sunrise at Eldora

With Eldora Mountain flooded with skiers this season, turning 800 to 1,000 folks away at occasions, even foxes know you must get to the slopes early to safe a spot within the raise line.

These foxes had been caught taking part in on Eldora Mountain at dawn on Monday. Tom Anderson, a snowcat operator on the ski space, grabbed a photograph of the 2.

The ski space posted the photograph to its social media accounts Monday morning.

RELATED: Vote to resolve Colorado’s greatest ski space within the remaining spherical of our championships