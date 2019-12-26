Fragile Notre Dame might not be saved, cathedral rector says

By Jeffrey Schaeffer and Angela Charlton, The Related Press

PARIS — The rector of Notre Dame Cathedral says the Paris landmark remains to be so fragile that there’s a “50% chance” the construction won’t be saved, as a result of scaffolding put in earlier than this yr’s hearth is threatening the vaults of the Gothic monument.

Monsignor Patrick Chauvet stated restoration work isn’t more likely to start till 2021 — and described his “heartache” that Notre Dame couldn’t maintain Christmas companies this yr, for the primary time because the French Revolution.

“Today it is not out of danger,” he advised The Related Press on the sidelines of Christmas Eve midnight Mass in a close-by church. “It will be out of danger when we take out the remaining scaffolding.”

“Today we can say that there is maybe a 50% chance that it will be saved. There is also 50% chance of scaffolding falling onto the three vaults, so as you can see the building is still very fragile,” he stated.

The 12th-century cathedral was underneath renovation on the time of the unintended April hearth, which destroyed its roof and collapsed its spire. With no extra roof to maintain the huge stone construction steady, the cathedral’s surviving vaults are essential to retaining it standing, however they’re susceptible.

Some 50,000 tubes of scaffolding crisscrossed the again of the edifice on the time of the fireplace, and a few have been broken. Eradicating them with out inflicting additional issues is likely one of the hardest elements of the cleanup effort.

“We need to remove completely the scaffolding in order to make the building safe, so in 2021 we will probably start the restoration of the cathedral,” Chauvet stated. “Once the scaffolding is removed we need to assess the state of the cathedral, the quantity of stones to be removed and replaced.”

Chauvet estimated it might take one other three years after that to make it protected sufficient for folks to re-enter the cathedral, however that the total restoration will take longer. President Emmanuel Macron has stated he desires it rebuilt by 2024, when Paris hosts the Olympics, however consultants have questioned whether or not that timeframe is practical.

Another excuse it’s nonetheless too harmful to host spiritual companies inside Notre Dame: The hearth launched tons of poisonous lead mud, and authorities are working to wash it up and assess associated well being dangers.

Notre Dame’s symbolism reaches far and extensive. Church officers estimated 2 million folks from all over the world visited the cathedral throughout the vacation season.

Vacationers can it from close by embankments, however they will not hear its organs or get a detailed view of its stone carvings and masterpiece rose home windows. The huge forecourt is barricaded, barren of its Christmas tree.

However its congregation, clergy and choir are retaining its spirit alive, and decamped Christmas celebrations to the Saint-Germain l’Auxerrois Church throughout from the Louvre Museum as a substitute.

Parishioners shared sorrow concerning the hearth, but additionally a sense of solidarity.

“I remember my mother told me that she was watching TV, and that there was a fire at Notre Dame. I told her ‘it’s not possible,’ and I took my bike, and when I arrived I was crying,” stated Jean-Luc Bodam, a Parisian engineer who used to cross city to attend companies on the cathedral.

“We are French, we are going to try to rebuild Notre Dame as it was before, because it is a symbol,” he stated.