France: Nintendo has sold an impressive 3.3 million Switch consoles

Gross sales figures have are available in from Nintendo France for the Nintendo Change and it paints a great image for the nation. The console has proved to be in style there since launch and to date the Kyoto firm has shifted three.three million Nintendo Change programs in France alone. Which means that a powerful eleven p.c of French households have a Nintendo Change.

1.25 million Change bought in 2019 (its greatest yr in France to date, 1.1 million in 2018 as compared)

11% of French properties have a swap

30% of the customers are ladies, Nintendo is anticipating this determine to develop because of Animal Crossing

Pokémon Sword and Defend bought 650ok copies in 2019

Mario Kart eight Deluxe bought 502ok copies in 2019

Luigi’s Mansion three bought 392ok copies in 2019

Ring Match bought 120ok copies in 2019. It’s at present out of inventory.

Supply / Through