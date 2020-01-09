France: Nintendo has sold an impressive 3.3 million Switch consoles

Gross sales figures have are available in from Nintendo France for the Nintendo Change and it paints a superb image for the nation. The console has proved to be standard there since launch and to this point the Kyoto firm has shifted three.three million Nintendo Change methods in France alone. Which means that a powerful eleven p.c of French households have a Nintendo Change.
- 1.25 million Change offered in 2019 (its greatest yr in France to this point, 1.1 million in 2018 as compared)
- 11% of French properties have a swap
- 30% of the customers are girls, Nintendo is anticipating this determine to develop due to Animal Crossing
- Pokémon Sword and Protect offered 650ok copies in 2019
- Mario Kart eight Deluxe offered 502ok copies in 2019
- Luigi’s Mansion three offered 392ok copies in 2019
- Ring Match offered 120ok copies in 2019. It’s presently out of inventory.
