France: Nintendo Switch named most fragile product of 2019 due to Joy-Cons

Nintendo has featured in an inventory of the worst corporations of the 12 months in France. The journal 60 thousands and thousands de consommateurs lists corporations which customers have had points with. They embody SNCF, which is the French nationwide railway firm, and FNAC, the retail chain. Nintendo has made an look relating to its Pleasure-Cons for the Nintendo Swap. Whereas Nintendo has acknowledged that there have been issues with them within the US and have arrange a free restore programme, this hasn’t occurred right here in Europe.

Supply / Through