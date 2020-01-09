France: The Nintendo Switch sold 1,250,000 units in 2019

It wasn’t simply Japan that launched some Change gross sales knowledge in the present day. France additionally had some good Change gross sales information to report. Japan’s gross sales knowledge was for the Change Lite, however France’s knowledge is for the older Nintendo Change mannequin that has been obtainable worldwide for nearly a couple of years now. In keeping with Le Figaro, a French every day newspaper, the Change’s lifetime gross sales within the nation at the moment are at three,300,000. 1,250,000 of that complete have been offered in 2019 alone, making it the perfect 12 months for the Change in France to this point. As compared, it offered 1,100,000 items in 2018. 11% of properties in France now have a Nintendo Change.

30% of France’s Change homeowners are ladies, a determine that Nintendo expects to develop with the arrival of Animal Crossing: New Horizons. There was additionally some bodily software program gross sales knowledge launched. In 2019, Pokemon Sword and Defend offered 650,000 copies. Mario Kart eight Deluxe noticed 502,000 copies offered in 2019, and Luigi’s Mansion three offered 392,000 copies. As for Ring Match Journey, it’s at present offered out. Nonetheless, earlier than this occurred, it managed to promote 120,000 copies in 2019.

