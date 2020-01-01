Frank Lampard Keen To Shield Hudson-Odoi From Social Media Trolling

Frank Lampard is set to do all he can to guard Callum Hudson-Odoi after the England ahead was criticised on social media. struggled throughout Chelsea’s 2-Zero loss at dwelling to Southampton on Boxing Day, his first begin since October, and located himself being trolled in consequence. However the 19-year-old turned in an improved show throughout a short stint in final weekend’s 2-1 win over Arsenal.

Chelsea supervisor Lampard mentioned it was his job to maintain the exterior criticism at bay and assist Hudson-Odoi fulfil his undoubted potential.

“I think it’s a lot at 19 to say with one performance you must produce instantly or you’ll get social media criticism, and I’ll certainly protect him against that,” mentioned the Blues’ boss.

“Little snippets like at Arsenal, coming on and looking bright and going by people, he can do all that.”

Lampard, a former Chelsea and England midfielder, added: “He does want to point out extra however he completely will do and we’re proper behind him.

“I’ve not spoken to him about that particularly and sadly on social media that is par for the course.

“That’s something unfortunately that you’ve got to have a very thick skin about.”

Chelsea journey to Brighton on New Yr’s Day, with Lampard’s facet presently fourth within the Premier League desk.

